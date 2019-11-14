Williamsville chiropractor and son arrested at Peace Bridge for marijuana possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A father and son from Williamsville face up to two years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 after a stop and search at the border on the way back from Canada.

News 4 has learned Kenneth Francis Munroe of Munroe Chiropractic, 60, and Kenneth Phillip Munroe, 30, were in a vehicle crossing the Peace Bridge last Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal prosecutors said six bags of marijuana was seized from inside the car and on both their persons. All told, 250 grams of marijuana was confiscated.

Both father and son were released after an appearance before a judge.