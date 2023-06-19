BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Speaking from a parcel of land on E. Utica across from Portage Street in Buffalo, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominquez was in town to talk about changes coming to the Kensington Expressway.

Dominguez had strong words for the state of this specific section of Route 33, referring to it as something that “created division” and “left scars.”

It quite literally did create division, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, who said that before the Kensington was constructed in the 1950s and 60s, the route connected Delaware Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Talk surrounding the project last year focused on the stretch of road going from E. Ferry Street to Best Street, where roughly 80,000 cars travel each day.

“The heart of this project is reuniting both sides of what is now the 33, and improving the quality of life for residents in these neighborhoods,” Dominguez said.

$1 billion from the New York State Department of Transportation’s (NYSDOT) five-year, $32.8 billion capital plan was designated for use in reconnecting Buffalo’s east and west neighborhoods. That capital plan was adopted as part of New York’s 2023 budget.

Dominguez says that community engagement has been essential in forming and implementing the plan for the 33. Monday afternoon, it was announced that more, expanded work is on the agenda.

Specifically, the DOT Commissioner is looking at the roads surrounding Route 33. The newly announced plan is to expand investment there by milling and repaving more than nine miles of roads in the project limits. Also proposed — a roundabout on Best Street and improvements to the condition of some sidewalks.

“Expanding our work to the adjacent neighborhoods only makes sense,” Dominguez said. “Everyone wants to be able to enjoy this incredible neighborhood.”

