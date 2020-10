BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–KeyBank Center will host first and second rounds of the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship in 2026, according to the NCAA.

On Wednesday the organization announced future sites for tournaments across all sports and divisions from 2023-2026.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment and the MAAC conference will host as well.

The arena last hosted NCAA basketball back in 2017. It’s also due to host men’s tournament games in 2022.

For more information, click here.