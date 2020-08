BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–KeyBank and a local organization are teaming up to help keep Western New Yorkers cozy!

The company donated $500 to Words and Warmth which hands out handcrafted fleece blankets to families in need.

The money was used to make 35 unique, warm blankets.

The blankets were given to the Peacemakers, Stop the Violence Coalition, F.A.T.H.E.R.S., and the Buffalo Police Department Special Victim’s Unit.

They will then hand them out to those who need them in our community.