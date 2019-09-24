Kim Pegula unveils new sponsor and name for the Harborcenter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Harborcenter has a new sponsor and a new name.

The Pegula’s and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine unveiled the Lecom Harborcenter. It’s part of a new partnership.

Lecom hopes the team-up will get their name out there and help push people towards healthcare careers.

Kim Pegula says the new partnership comes with a new scholarship for the program.

“We have committed a million dollars of the next 10 years for students coming from each of our 22 area counties and for each year we’ll be awarding 10 students with $10,000 scholarship. This initiative will create more medical professionals in our area and will benefit our surrounding counties in Western New York and the Southern Tier,” Pegula said.

The Pegula’s say the new partnership will help better downtown Buffalo, which was their initial goal of the Harborcenter.