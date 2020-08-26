Kindergarten through 4th grade classes return to Nardin Academy in-person

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some students at Nardin Academy went back to school today, in person.

Kindergarten through fourth grade returned to the Cleveland Ave. campus.

Young students at Nardin Academy lined up at the door for the first day of school with their backpacks, masks, and temperature checks.

It looks a lot different than a typical first day of school, and that brought on a different kind of first day jitters for students and parents.

Dr. Titus and Patricia Suteh dropped off their three girls at the school..

And so did Giovanni Preziuso who sent his little girl off for her first day of kindergarten.

She’s learning the ropes of a brand new school, under brand new COVID measures.

Nardin Academy President Marsha Sullivan says students must wear masks all day.

Classrooms are also set up to keep students socially distanced and lunch will be delivered to the classroom.

The building will be cleaned and disinfected at the end of every day.

Sullivan says the students are starting two weeks earlier than most schools to ensure extra time in the classroom.

Right now, the lower and middle school students will learn in-person in the classroom five days a week.

Parents say they feel confident with the safety measures in place and agree in-person learning is the best option.

Parents say they’ve been told to prepare for a plan-b in case the school has to turn to virtual learning.

Middle school students start classes in-person August 31st.

Nardin High School students will be on a hybrid model when they return to class starting the first week of September.

That’s because there are more students in the high school, with less space for social distancing.