BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kiss 98.5 announced Friday they are canceling Kissmas Bash this year.

According to their Twitter, the decision was made due to scheduling conflicts with artists.

“Due to scheduling conflicts with the quality of artists our listeners have come to expect, we will not be holding Kissmas Bash in 2019,” Kiss said this afternoon.

They thank listeners for understanding and expect to return in 2020.