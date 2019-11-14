KISS announces February Buffalo stop on band’s ‘final tour ever’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — KISS is set to perform at KeyBank Center on Feb. 5, 2020 as part of the band’s END OF THE ROAD TOUR.

“This is the final tour ever,” the press release reads. The official poster in the national press kit shows all four original members – Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss – but the press releases did not mention any individual members by name.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., with KISS Army members getting a chance to purchase tickets one day earlier.

The tour began in January of this year and runs through at least July 2021.