Kissing Bridge hosting “Buffalove Weekend” starting Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kissing Bridge is hosting a “Buffalove Weekend” starting tomorrow.

If you’re heading out there, be sure to wear your Buffalo gear, you’ll receive a $10 off a lift ticket.

They’ll also be showing the Bills game on Saturday and running specials like beef on weck and five wings for $12 and $1 off local craft beer.

Kissing Bridge logo merchandise at the ski shop will also be 10% off. There will also be a Buffalove scavenger hunt around the area.

Live music will also happen both Saturday and Sunday.

