BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash will cash in on his resignation.

News 4’s Jeff Preval obtained Cash’s resignation agreement with the Buffalo Board of Education and the district.

Cash will receive $299,995 and an additional $11,959.39 in accrued vacation time as part of the agreement.

He will also receive health insurance coverage through March 31, 2025.

News 4 also obtained Interim Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams’s terms of employment. She’ll be paid $423.08 for every day she works.

The Buffalo Board of Education passed a resolution Wednesday accepting Cash’s resignation.

Cash’s departure came three weeks to the day after a 14-year-old student was stabbed ten times and an unarmed security guard shot in the leg outside McKinley High School.

View Dr. Kriner Cash’s resignation agreement:

View Dr. Tonja Williams’s agreement:

