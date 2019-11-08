LA Clippers win Thursday game wearing throwback Buffalo Braves jerseys

Los Angeles Clippers’ Lou Williams (23) celebrates after making a 3-point basket with Montrezl Harrell, center, and Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (WIVB) — It’s a throwback seen across the country.

The Los Angeles Clippers brought back their Buffalo Braves jerseys for a game Thursday night.

Decades ago, before the team went to the west coast, they happened to play here in New York.

That was during the 1970s. Following that, they became the San Diego Clippers, but have since been based in Los Angeles since the mid-80s.

In their most recent game, against the Portland Trail Blazers, Clippers players were seen wearing the throwback jerseys.

The game ended with a Clippers victory — 107-101.