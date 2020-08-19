Labatt announces new contest for fans, partnership with Allen and White

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While announcing a new partnership with Josh Allen and Tre’Davious White, Labatt also shared a way fans can show off their Bills pride and win some gear.

Through Labatt’s new #GearUp program, fans can take a behind-the-scenes look at the game day rituals and routines White and Allen take part in.

“If there’s one thing we love in Buffalo, it’s football season,” Jaime Polisoto, Labatt Blue’s brand manager, said. “The partnership with Josh and Tre will create new ways for Labatt and Bills fans to get to know the players in a more intimate environment. Much of the inside information will come directly from Josh and Tre sharing how they gear up for the season, including training and prepping for game day. We want fans to feel connected to the players and the game-day action they create on the field!”

Through September 11, fans can participate in the #GearUp program and have a shot at winning Labatt’s “ultimate kit to tailgate at home,” which includes a 55-inch TV, a Labatt LED sign, signed jerseys and apparel, among other items. Entrants must be at least 21 years old.

To find out what you need to do for a chance to win the prizes, click or tap here.

