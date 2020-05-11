1  of  2
Labatt Blue test marketing Labatt Blue Light Seltzer in Buffalo, other select markets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Labatt Blue is rolling out a new Labatt Blue Light Seltzer, the company announced Monday.

The seltzer will come in a 12-pack variety pack, including Black Cherry Lime, Tropical Grapefruit, Blood Orange Blackberry, and Mango Lime.

According to Labatt Blue, the seltzer will be test-marketed in Buffalo among other select markets across the Northeast before reaching a wider distribution later next year.

