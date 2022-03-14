BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After two years, the Labatt Brew House will once again be open to the public, starting March 17.

The reopening comes just in time for Buffalo to host the first two rounds of March Madness. Guests will be able to choose from three new beers brewed on-site by Ryan Brady, a Labatt brewmaster.

“We are excited to reopen the Labatt Brew House for the upcoming NCAA Tournament,” Brady said. “I’ve been having some fun creating a few new beers to serve to basketball fans on Thursday and Saturday. And of course, we will always have Blue and Blue Light available for Labatt loyalists. Looking forward to seeing everyone again.”

Rich Andrews, CEO of Labatt’s parent company, said in January that the brewery was closed due to events being canceled and limited business traffic coming through because of the pandemic. The Draft Room, which shares an address with the Brew House, reopened last year.

With the Brew House opening back up, they’ve released a calendar of events.