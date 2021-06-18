Labatt Lake Days to kick off summer with free Kayak rentals at RiverWorks

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — People looking to enjoy a day on the water kayaking, will get the chance to all next week, and at no cost.

RiverWorks is teaming up with Labatt to provide free kayak rentals. Labatt will cover the cost of the first 50 kayak rentals each day for people 21 and older at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., from June 21 to June 27 as part of their Labatt Lake Days program.

“It’s just a great way for us to kick off the year. A nice big public event to get everyone down here having some fun,” said Director of recreation of RiverWorks Matt Prime.

The goal is to encourage people to get outside, not only to enjoy a day on the water, but to enjoy life post-pandemic.

“After a very long winter, a very long year of being indoors, we really wanted to encourage Buffalonians to get out on the water, experience everything that we have to offer, in terms of the waterways and just get out and have some fun on the water with some kayaks,” said Labatt brand manager Kate Shandorf.

Prime hope this reminds people of what the venue has to offer.

“It’s the first big event that will drive people down here and let them see that we are full board, we are fully open, the climbing, the kayaking, the restaurant itself,” he said. “They’ll see posters inside for the event, so bringing people down, and really reminding them, like hey we’re still here, we’re good to go and we’re looking forward to seeing you again.”

The event will end on June 27 with a free concert at RiverWorks, the first one in a series of concerts at the venue.