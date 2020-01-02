Labatt making sure Bills fans headed to Houston this weekend don’t go without their beer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Labatt is making sure Bills fans headed to Houston this weekend won’t go without their beer.

The company says its Houston wholesalers are ordering roughly seven times more Labatt Blue than usual.

“We’re making sure that Houston’s Bills backer bars are set with enough Labatt Blue for Saturday,” a Labatt spokesperson said.

According to Labatt, there’s been an increase in sales in host cities of Bills away games. The total beer sales were up 980% during the week of the Bills vs. Titans games this season compared to an average week in Nashville.

For fans staying local, the Brew House is releasing a new brew called Shout, created to celebrate the Bills playoff run. It will be on tap at the Labatt Brew House and other select places starting tomorrow.