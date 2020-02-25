Lack of Buffalo snow prompts movie crew to bring it in themselves

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo is known for snow, which means it might be easy to film wintery movie scenes here, right?

Well, not always. Downtown in the Queen City, it was looking pretty dry on Tuesday morning. This led the crew working on Nightmare Alley to bring some of the white stuff in themselves.

Shortly before 11 a.m., crew members could be seen shoveling snow out from a truck, and onto the ground outside City Hall. They say it came from a church parking lot on Buffalo’s east side.

Prior to the snow being dumped, white parchment was draped over part of the ground, altogether creating the appearance of a snow-covered area.

Nightmare Alley is being directed by Guillermo del Toro. Filming for the movie, which stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara and Willem Dafoe, among others, is taking place in Buffalo this week.

Hollywood magic! This “snow” here will probably be in the background of different scenes. It looks real enough from a distance @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/R4Kb3OtNiR — Kelsey Anderson (@4KelseyAnderson) February 25, 2020