Lackawanna man dies from injuries suffered at CertainTeed Siding facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Lackawanna man died from injuries he sustained after he was caught in a piece of machinery Saturday at CertainTeed Siding’s facility in Buffalo.
A spokesman for the company said an investigation of the incident that killed Cameren Smith is ongoing.
Smith was a father of two young children. His obituary can be found here.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also is investigating the workplace fatality.
Dan Telvock is an award-winning investigative producer and reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.