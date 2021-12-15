Lackawanna man dies from injuries suffered at CertainTeed Siding facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Lackawanna man died from injuries he sustained after he was caught in a piece of machinery Saturday at CertainTeed Siding’s facility in Buffalo.

A spokesman for the company said an investigation of the incident that killed Cameren Smith is ongoing.

Smith was a father of two young children. His obituary can be found here.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also is investigating the workplace fatality.