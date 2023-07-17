BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Tifft Street in Buffalo on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Tifft, where he was involved in a crash with another car.

The man, 26, was transported to ECMC by ambulance to be treated. There are no other reported injuries.