BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Tifft Street in Buffalo on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash happened just after 3:15 p.m. on the 700 block of Tifft, where he was involved in a crash with another car.
The man, 26, was transported to ECMC by ambulance to be treated. There are no other reported injuries.
New on WIVB.com
- Lackawanna man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
- Animal adoption event set for July 23 at Resurgence
- ‘There’s absolutely zero chance that he’s going to be able to escape:’ Burham is now held in prison in Erie, Pa
- Dog fetches reward for helping capture escaped inmate Michael Burham
- Grand Island man faces long list after bust nets drugs, guns and cash
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.