BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Country band Lady A is coming to Shea’s this summer.

As part of the Request Line Tour, the band will play their hits, but also take requests from fans. Dave Barnes will serve as an opening act.

“During our Vegas residency, our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear,” band member Dave Haywood said. “So, we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”

Tickets for the August 24 performance are on sale at the Shea’s Box Office and Sheas.org.