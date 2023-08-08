BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After seemingly closing its doors for good in August 2021, Lake Effect Diner on Main Street has plans to soon be back in business.

Tucker Curtin, the diner’s owner, confirmed to News 4 that Lake Effect Diner is expected to reopen sometime next week, with Aug. 16 the likeliest date.

The diner will then begin its regular operation hours, staying open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and closing on Tuesdays.

Curtin cited a worker shortage in 2021 as the reason behind closing the diner’s original closure. The Steer Restaurant, which Curtin also owns, closed around the same time as Lake Effect Diner but has since reopened.