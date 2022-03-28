BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The ice boom will soon be gone, according to the International Joint Commission.

For 58 years, the Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom has helped reduce the amount of ice flowing into the Niagara River.

They say that “ice cover has rapidly reduced over the past few days,” with Saturday’s water temperatures near the ice boom reaching 34 degrees.

As early as Tuesday, crews could start opening the 22 spans of the boom. By this time last year, the boom opening had already begun.

But it’s not, by any means, the latest opening. That took place in 1971, when the ice boom wasn’t removed until May 3.

On the other hand, the earliest opening date took place 10 years ago on Feb. 28.