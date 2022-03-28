BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The ice boom will soon be gone, according to the International Joint Commission.
For 58 years, the Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom has helped reduce the amount of ice flowing into the Niagara River.
They say that “ice cover has rapidly reduced over the past few days,” with Saturday’s water temperatures near the ice boom reaching 34 degrees.
As early as Tuesday, crews could start opening the 22 spans of the boom. By this time last year, the boom opening had already begun.
But it’s not, by any means, the latest opening. That took place in 1971, when the ice boom wasn’t removed until May 3.
On the other hand, the earliest opening date took place 10 years ago on Feb. 28.
- Lower Lake Ontario, Erie watersheds to receive $103M in 2023
- Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom to be removed
- Mel’s Mutts: Tiva
- ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ producer chose to launch tour in Buffalo because of ‘smart, engaged, energetic audiences’
- Child, fugitive mother wanted by Marshals believed to be in Chautauqua County
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.