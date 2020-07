The National Weather Service is reporting Lake Erie’s water temperature is now at 76°F.

They say that’s a record for July 9th!

Lake Erie's water temperature is now at 76°F, a record for the date of July 9th. This reading is just 4 degrees from the all-time warmest water temperature measured for Lake Erie at Buffalo. Water temperature records began in 1927. — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) July 9, 2020

According to NWS Buffalo on Twitter, this reading is just four degrees from the all-time warmest water temperature measured for Lake Erie at Buffalo.

Water temperature records began in 1927.

