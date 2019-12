BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lancaster Police officer Michael Cronin pleaded guilty to imprudent speed Monday in Buffalo City Court.

DA John Flynn’s office says last year on May 12, Cronin crashed a boat into a breakwall while returning from fishing on Lake Erie with two other occupants.

Lancaster School District teacher Eric Przykuta was ejected from the boat and killed as a result of the collision.

According to the DA’s office, Cronin was fined and sentenced to one year of conditional discharge.