Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Lance Leipold ranked one of New York’s highest-paid employees

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new report finds UB’s football coach is one of the highest-paid state employees in New York.

According to Empire Center Lance Leipold ranked 6th overall.

Right now, he’s paid more by the state than Governor Cuomo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss