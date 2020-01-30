Lance Leipold ranked one of New York’s highest-paid employees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A new report finds UB’s football coach is one of the highest-paid state employees in New York.
According to Empire Center Lance Leipold ranked 6th overall.
Right now, he’s paid more by the state than Governor Cuomo.
