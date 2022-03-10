BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of a Buffalo property could end up in prison after failing to tell tenants about lead-based paint hazards.

Paul Heil, 52, has admitted to aiding and abetting the failure to provide a lead paint hazard warning notice.

The Office of U.S. District Attorney Trini Ross says that Heil, while acting on behalf of Williamsville Properties, knew about lead-based paint and paint hazards at a two-family house on Wick Street.

The knowledge of this existed for about two-and-a-half years, but when renting it to tenants in April 2018, and again in June 2020, prosecutors say Heil gave a lead disclosure statement falsely affirming that he “has no knowledge of lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing” and “has no reports or records pertaining to lead-based paint and/or lead-based paint hazards in the housing.”

Heil’s plea comes as a result of an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Department of Housing and Urban Development, with help from the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

Heil, who faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 8.