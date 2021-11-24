Lane closure in effect on Skyway due to light replacement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday’s a big day for travel, but for anyone using the Skyway, they may see some delays.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., New York State Department of Transportation crews are replacing a light.

Because of this, the right, westbound lane of the Skyway over the Buffalo River is closed.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

