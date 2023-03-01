BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm structure fire on Main Street in Buffalo’s Theatre District Wednesday morning.

The fire appears to have started in the 700 block of Main Street. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz advised those traveling downtown to avoid the area. Buffalo Police also posted a similar notice. Live footage of the fire taken by News 4’s tower cam can be viewed at the top of the page.

A large portion of downtown Buffalo is blocked off as fire crews work to put out this fire happening right now on Main Street. We’ll have a live update at noon on @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/ITUhe4lNaQ — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) March 1, 2023

Video of the fire, taken by News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz, can be seen below.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.