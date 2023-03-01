BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm structure fire on Main Street in Buffalo’s Theatre District Wednesday morning.
The fire appears to have started in the 700 block of Main Street. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz advised those traveling downtown to avoid the area. Buffalo Police also posted a similar notice. Live footage of the fire taken by News 4’s tower cam can be viewed at the top of the page.
Video of the fire, taken by News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz, can be seen below.
This story will be updated as more information is learned.
Latest Posts
- USDA panel unveils recommendations to resolve discrimination in farming
- Large fire on Main Street in downtown Buffalo
- Biden at Julie Su nomination event: ‘I’m just anxious to finish the job here’
- USPS to purchase 9,000 electric vehicles, install 14,000 charging stations
- Zeldin launches PAC aimed at increasing GOP turnout among voters of color, younger demographics
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.