BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters are battling a four-alarm structure fire on Main Street in Buffalo’s Theatre District Wednesday morning.

The fire appears to have started in the 700 block of Main Street. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz advised those traveling downtown to avoid the area. Buffalo Police also posted a similar notice. Live footage of the fire taken by News 4’s tower cam can be viewed at the top of the page.

Video of the fire, taken by News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz, can be seen below.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

