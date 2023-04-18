BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is a large police and fire department presence at the intersection of Church Street and Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo on Tuesday night.

It appears that they are responding to a car crash. Police cars are surrounding one car on the opposite side of the road.

A News 4 crew arrived at the scene around 10:45 p.m.

One lane in each direction is closed.

News 4 has reached out to authorities and has not heard back yet.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.