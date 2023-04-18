BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is a large police and fire department presence at the intersection of Church Street and Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo on Tuesday night.
It appears that they are responding to a car crash. Police cars are surrounding one car on the opposite side of the road.
A News 4 crew arrived at the scene around 10:45 p.m.
One lane in each direction is closed.
News 4 has reached out to authorities and has not heard back yet.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Latest Posts
- Large police and fire presence at corner of Church and Delaware
- India Walton’s candidacy called into question over residency status
- BPS superintendent puts school principals on alert about swatting calls
- What is commotio cordis, the condition that caused Damar Hamlin’s collapse?
- Buffalo Teachers Federation set to finalize contract proposal at Friday meeting
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.