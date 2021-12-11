Large tree crashes through Buffalo home off Porter Avenue

Buffalo

(WIVB Photo/Angelica Morrison)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tree at least 50 feet tall fell through a Buffalo home Saturday afternoon.

The tree, rooted in front of 81 Lakeview Ave off Porter Ave., snapped and smashed through the roof of a front room. As of 5 p.m., the tree is resting on the roof.

News 4 was on the scene and spoke with a neighbor whose home took some damage from the same tree.

“My tenant was here. One of my tenants lives downstairs. He was inside and he said he heard a boom and the whole house shook. And then he looked outside and realized the tree was on top of the house,” said Bishnu Kapri.

News 4 reached out to officials for comment and is waiting to hear back on if anyone was injured.

  • (WIVB Photo/Angelica Morrison)
  • (WIVB Photo/Angelica Morrison)
  • (WIVB Photo/Angelica Morrison)

