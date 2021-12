BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a year off, Larkin Holiday Market returns just in time do your shopping! It’s happening at 726 Exchange Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, (December 2nd.)

Admission is free and there are many free surface parking lots surrounding the building.

25 local artisans will be featured, including Predmore Creations, Park Edge Sweet Shoppe and Pamcrafted Memories.

After a year off, Larkin Holiday Market returns just in time do your shopping!



25 local artisans will be here at 726 Exchange Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. #ShopLocal @larkinsquare pic.twitter.com/3h5oyVkrr0 — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) December 2, 2021