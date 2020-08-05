Larkin Square cancels Friday, Saturday evening concerts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After just having live music this past weekend, Larkin Square has cancelled its Friday and Saturday concerts.

The decision came based on coronavirus pandemic guidelines.

Despite this, people are still welcome to come to Larkin Square.

Lunchtime food trucks will be there on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Free Fitness in the Parks classes will continue, as well.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.