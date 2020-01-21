Larkinville Ice Festival looking to bring locals outside this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Larkinville’s a popular place to spend summers in Buffalo, but Larkin Square is looking to draw people in during the cold months, too.

This Saturday, the Larkinville Ice Festival will offer fun for part of the morning and afternoon.

The free event will include a number of wide-ranging activities, including a local vendor market on a heated boardwalk, games for kids, alpacas and a horse-drawn carriage.

Also this year, “snowga” — which if you combine our current weather and a popular activity among those trying to stay fit, you’ll understand what that’s about.

Down the street, Flying Bison Brewing Company and Buffalo Distilling Company will be hosting the 7th Annual Groundhog Day from Noon to 6 p.m. The ticketed event will have food trucks and live music.

The Ice Festival kicks off a little earlier, going from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Larkin Square (745 Seneca Street).

Free parking can be found in the Larkin Square parking ramp and the lots along Exchange St.