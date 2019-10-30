Lasalle Park being renamed after late Bills owner Ralph Wilson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Lasalle Park will now be named Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park ahead of its major renovation.

Wilson’s widow, Mary, joined Common Council members and Mayor Brown as he signed legislation giving the park its new name.

Mary Wilson says her late husband is continuing to give back to Western New York.

“I said I wasn’t going to get emotional, ralph loved this city, he loved his fans, and it is so appropriate that he is touching more Buffalo Bills fans, even though there aren’t many people here that aren’t Buffalo Bills fans,” Mary Wilson said.

The Wilson Foundation, the City of Buffalo, and New York State have committed a total of $68 million to remake the land on Buffalo’s waterfront.