BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to vote in the primaries this June, but want to change your party affiliation, Tuesday’s the last day to do it.

Anyone looking to do this can deliver the document signifying a change to their Board of Elections by the end of the day.

If you were planning to submit the change at the DMV, the deadline has passed. More information on registering to vote can be found here.