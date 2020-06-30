Last of four tiger siblings at Buffalo Zoo moving to the Columbus Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Four-year-old African lion, Roary, made his way to his new home at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Powell, Ohio, according to the Buffalo Zoo.

Roary was born in Buffalo in 2016, along with his sisters Asha and Amirah, and his half-brother Tobias.

The Buffalo Zoo says all four lived at the Buffalo Zoo with parents Tiberius, Lelie, and Lusaka, until late 2018 when Tobias relocated to the Denver Zoo.

Not long after, Asha and Amirah left for the Detroit Zoo, leaving Roary as the last of the four cubs.

Courtesy Buffalo Zoo

Courtesy Buffalo Zoo

Buffalo Zoo officials tell us Roary’s move is based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan.

At the Columbus Zoo, Roary will join a female lion, Kazi, and have the opportunity to start a family of his own in the future.

The zoo says the move will open an opportunity for them to allow Tiberius, Lelie, and Lusaka to breed.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.