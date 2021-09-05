Law enforcement officers give away food, bikes and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not every day you get to meet your local heroes.

Those who stopped by the First Responders Day giveaway with Hope Steps got the chance to do just that.

State Troopers, Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and Buffalo police gathered at the corner of Broadway and Detroit. They were giving away food, toys, bikes and much more on Saturday.

There was also a first aid demonstration.

A local pastor, Andrae Kamoche, says they wanted to give back to the community before school starts.

“So that the community knows that they’re loved,” Kamoche says. “This side of town, if you look around, it’s open. There’s no one here, there’s no one giving back to them. So, they need this.”

Pastor Andrae says it doesn’t matter your religion, or personal beliefs, these giveaways are open to anyone.