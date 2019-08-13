Law firms plan to file stacks of child sex abuse cases when Child Victims Act window opens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the window about to open due to the Child Victims Act, law firms announced they’ll be filing civil cases upon cases to try to find justice for survivors of child sexual abuse.

Weitz & Luxenberg, which currently represents more than 1,200 survivors of child sex abuse across New York state, said during a press conference it plans to file more than 100 cases on Wednesday.

Steve Boyd, another attorney, said later in the day Tuesday that his office would file 83 cases against the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and 30 against the Rochester diocese.

These are the names of the accused perpetrators in the Buffalo Diocese. The ones outlined in red are newly named. pic.twitter.com/VWpW8i7sCG — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) August 13, 2019

“Honestly, with the window coming and opening, we’re starting to really see how many of these cases are even closer to our doorstep,” Samantha Breakstone said. “So, tomorrow is just the first day in a long year of filing these cases. We have clients as young as 24, and as old as 93. These are people who have been anxiously awaiting their moment.”

MORE | Attorneys expect to file hundreds of lawsuits with start of Child Victims Act.

The reason for August 14th being the day to file the cases is because it is when the Child Victims Act’s one year-lookback window opens.

The following statement was sent to News 4 on behalf of Bishop Richard Malone.

“As the Child Victims Act “window” to bring claims of sexual abuse against the Diocese and other institutions in New York State opens, I want to again express my personal apology and that of the Diocese of Buffalo to victim-survivors of abuse. So many cases of abuse occurred decades ago yet I know, from my own meetings with victim-survivors, that their pain and despair is ever-present in their daily lives. I continue to pray that victim-survivors achieve as much healing and wholeness as possible. It is my hope that the Child Victims Act will go a long way toward the justice they so deeply deserve. In the description of this video message is a link to some frequently asked questions regarding the Child Victims Act. I encourage you to read it carefully to learn and understand how the CVA will affect both victim-survivors and our Diocese. While the litigation filed in the courts over the next year will recount horrific details of abuse, I want to assure everyone that children within the Church today are safe. Our diocese follows the best practices for protecting our children in the Catholic Church, established by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Some of the examples of the proactive procedures currently integrated into every dimension of the Church’s life are: • The outreach of bishops and survivors’ assistance coordinators to survivors and their families • Following the Charter for Protection of Children and Young People with a firm zero tolerance policy regarding sexual abuse • Immediate reporting and cooperation with civil authorities • Diocesan and parish audits • The ongoing training of clergy, employees and volunteers to prevent child abuse (VIRTUS) – over 43,000 • Background checks on clergy, employees and volunteers charged with oversight of minor – over 45,000 • Screening and solid formation of our seminarians preparing to become priests A point of information: there have been three diocesan priests against whom there have been substantiated allegations of child sexual abuse since the year 2000. And there have been no substantiated claims of child sexual abuse against any diocesan priest ordained in the past 30 years. In order to report abuse, please call 911 or your local authorities and contact Jackie Joy, the Diocesan Victims Assistance Coordinator, at 716.895.3010. Throughout the difficult months ahead, I also want to assure you that the good and holy work of the Church will continue through our parishes, schools and other ministries and institutions. At this time, it is uncertain how long it will take to respond to all the claims of the CVA. Our primary concern is to do the right thing for the victim-survivors of abuse and, at the same time, ensure that the mission of our Church continues. Every Good Friday, the Church in its liturgy, calls us to directly look and confront the suffering of Our Lord on the cross. At the end of that dark day, the followers of Jesus were confused, hurt, and seemingly lost. The suffering of victim-survivors calls us, through their suffering, to embrace the cross. The Church walks with them, shares their suffering, and we, as an Easter people, pray and work toward a new dawn of hope and grace in the Holy Spirit.“