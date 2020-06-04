Lawmakers adopt new budget for Buffalo’s upcoming fiscal year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo lawmakers adopted a new budget for the city’s upcoming fiscal year starting July 1.

The common council approved the budget in an online meeting today.

Mayor Byron Brown says the $519 million spending plan will keep the city’s workforce intact, in part by allowing employees to work from home.

Some lawmakers were concerned about how much the city will spend on police, including Rasheed Wyatt, who voted no.

The budget also relies in no small part on $65 million in federal funding to cover increased spending on COVID-19.