Lawmakers react to vote to repeal Section 50-A

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Personnel records of law enforcement officials and firefighters may soon be accessible to the public.

Legislators in Albany have voted to repeal a section of law, 50-A, that generally kept these records secret.

The State Senate and Assembly both voted to repeal Section 50-A of the Civil Rights Law.

That section prevented public access of certain personnel records of police officers, firefighters, or law enforcement.

Any personal information of officers such as phone numbers or addresses are still protected under the bill to repeal 50-A.

Senator Pat Gallivan, who’s also a former member of law enforcement, says he voted against it.

He says police should be held accountable but he says repealing 50-A doesn’t help.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes calls this the beginning, saying in a statement to News 4, “this legislation is not about being against the police, but rather being for transparency as it relates to officers’ interaction with the public. We need increased accountability to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers that officers are sworn to protect and serve.”

Governor Cuomo recently said he would immediately sign a bill to repeal 50-A.

The bill now heads to his desk.