Lawsuit: Nursing home resident who fell to his death tried to escape for weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 87-year-old man who fell to his death from a local nursing home in 2018 had been trying to escape for weeks, according to a lawsuit filed against the embattled Emerald South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center — the site of multiple brutal deaths since 2016.

Williams Strasner removed bolts from his third-story window in June of 2018, and then tried to climb down the building using a rope he tied together from shirts and pants.

A member of the Emerald South staff found Strasner when they arrived for their shift that morning.

Strasner’s nephew is suing Emerald South, saying his uncle died because the facility failed to provide adequate care for its residents, and had insufficient staff and training.

This is the same facility where 83-year-old Ruth Murray was beaten to death by another Emerald South resident in 2016.

Emerald South was fined over both incidents by the State Department of Health.