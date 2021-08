BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The former Villa Maria High School campus will have a new purpose.

Its buildings are being converted to senior housing. Government and business leaders broke ground on Angela’s House. When it’s done, it will be the site of affordable housing for senior citizens.

Officials say the complex will be able to house more than 60 people. This project will cost about $20 million.

Villa Maria Academy which was at this location closed in 2006.