Leaders cut the ribbon at new Jefferson Avenue Apartments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of new, affordable homes are available in Buffalo’s Masten Park neighborhood.
State and local leaders cut the ribbon on the new Jefferson Avenue Apartments on Monday. The new development brings 90 affordable apartments and more than 16,000 square feet of commercial space to the area.
“That is a shared vision that all of us have, to redevelop Jefferson Avenue, to not only build it back like it was, but to make it better than it has been,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says.
The Jefferson Avenue Apartments cost $31 million, with the state putting $19 million toward the project.
