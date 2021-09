BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County leaders say they are gathering on Friday to spread a message of hope and proclaim “Suicide Prevention Week” in the county.

Officials say Friday marks World Suicide Prevention Day, and as a sign of hope, there will be a yellow flag raised at today’s event.

Leaders and citizens will gather in the plaza in front of the Rath Building Friday morning.

Suicide Prevention Week occurs nationally September 5-11.