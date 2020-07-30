Leaders of local United Way say they could face major cuts if they don’t get money from the state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Leaders of the local United Way chapter say they could face major cuts if they don’t receive money from the state.

The president of United Way Buffalo and Erie County wants the state to cancel an executive order that eliminates restrictions for when the state has to renew contracts and pay non-profit organizations.

The law was passed earlier this month.

The president of the organization says this caused financial stress because they depend on that money to serve the community.

They say if they don’t receive money from the state, it could force them to cut back on services and layoff workers.