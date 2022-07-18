BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of local leaders will come together to announce more funding for Main Street in Buffalo.
The Cars Sharing Main Street project is nearly finished. On Monday afternoon, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Congressman Brian Higgins and NFTA Executive Director Kim Minkel will be among those announcing $54.5 million in new funding to continue the work.
The purpose of the project is making sure both regular vehicles and the NFTA Metro Rail are able to move down Main Street with ease. Local leaders say this will spur business growth downtown.
You can watch the official announcement in the video player above at 1 p.m.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.