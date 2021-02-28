Le’Candice Durham enters Buffalo mayoral race

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The race for Buffalo mayor is growing. Le’Candice Durham announced her candidacy for the democratic ticket today.

Durham is calling herself “the people’s mayor.”

She currently serves as a complaint clerk for the city.

Durham wants people to come out and vote, to spark change in Buffalo.

“As a complaint clerk for the City of Buffalo, I listen to many complaints daily. Complaints, with no solutions. This is why me, Le’Candice Durham, need to be the next mayor of the City of Buffalo. Because I have solutions.” Le’Candice Durham (D), Candidate for Buffalo Mayor

Durham will have to face India Walton and incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in the Democratic primary in June.

Brown already has the support of the Erie County Democratic Party.