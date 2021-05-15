Legislation proposed to rename Buffalo’s Manhattan Ave. Post Office in honor of local Women Army Corps veteran

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday, legislation was introduced to rename Buffalo’s Central Park Post Office in honor of Women Army Corps veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin.

She passed away last September at the age of 98.

Hunt-Martin was a member of the 6888 Central Postal Directory Battalion. That group was responsible for processing and routing undelivered mail during World War II.

Their mission was to restore communication with families in the United States and Americans stationed in Europe.

“There are post offices named after presidents and celebrities but I think there would be none more fitting than to be named after Indiana Hunt-Martin and her service to the 6888 Postal Battalion,” said Higgins.

Why this post office on Manhattan Avenue in Buffalo? That’s because Hunt-Martin was a regular customer at that location.