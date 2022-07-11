BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Legislator April Baskin recently sent County Executive Mark Poloncarz a letter. In it, she questioned why the community benefits negotiating team for the new Buffalo Bills stadium hasn’t met yet.
MORE | Learn more about the Bills Stadium Deal here.
On Monday morning, Baskin joined us to talk about this. Watch the interview in the video above.
