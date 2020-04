BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire in Buffalo caused $200,000 in damage, but luckily, no one was injured.

Crews responded to the scene of the fire on Lemon St. around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

It’s not clear what started the fire, but officials say it began on the upper floor of occupied building.

The investigation of this fire is ongoing.

